West Bengal to send a rescue team to Kathmandu to locate 37 people from the state missing in the Nepal flash floods. Suvendu Adhikari said that out of 39 initially missing people, contact has been established with two individuals and their families.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday assured that a rescue team will be dispatched to Kathmandu from West Bengal to locate missing persons in the Nepal flash floods.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with the family members of individuals from the State who went missing, he underlined that 39 people from West Bengal were initially reported missing in the region. While authorities have successfully established contact with two of these individuals and their families on behalf of the state government, 37 people remain unaccounted for, Adhikari stated.

West Bengal's Response

"Regarding the incident in Nepal, 39 people from West Bengal were initially reported missing. We have established contact with two of these individuals and their families on behalf of the state government, but the remaining 37 are still missing. I have personally spoken with the families of these 39 individuals from the police headquarters," he said.

Adhikari added, "I have instructed the Chief Secretary, and we have decided to send a team to Kathmandu. Once the formalities are completed, the team will be dispatched."

Nepal Flood Toll and India's Aid

Meanwhile, according to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief Update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 7 pm local time on Friday, 579 bodies have been recovered so far, while 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The number of people missing has also climbed to 1,924.

India has sent a third consignment of 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, taking the total relief material dispatched by the national capital so far to 57.5 tonnes, as India stepped up support for ongoing rescue and relief operations in the neighbouring country.

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted. (ANI)