DMK leaders TKS Elangovan and Thangam Thennarasu slammed the TN govt for scrapping the Parandur airport project, warning of economic damage. CM Joseph Vijay said the decision was made to protect farmers' agricultural land and livelihoods.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to drop the proposed Parandur airport project, arguing that halting industrial expansion to appease protesting farmers could adversely affect the state's overall economic development. Speaking to ANI on the shifting policy stances over regional aviation hubs and agricultural commitments, the senior DMK leader said political opponents were adopting contradictory positions on infrastructure development and agricultural issues across the state. "There is an airport in Salem, but the Parandur airport is an extension of Madras airport, and many new industries are coming up, which is why we wanted this extension. But this government did not care for all this," he said.

Accusing political opponents of double standards and unfulfilled commitments, Elangovan said the decision to cancel the proposed airport was aimed at appeasing farmers who had been agitating against the project. "They just simply wanted to cancel this, just to please the farmers who had been agitating, to whom Vijay promised a loan waiver, but he did not fulfil it... He is cheating all the farmers... But now he wants to go to Hosur and destroy the farmers there. What a funny man he is!...," he added.

The remarks came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that his government would abandon steps taken to establish a new airport at Parandur, saying the project would affect agricultural land and disrupt the livelihoods of farmers and residents in the area.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to establish a new international airport near Chennai in view of the increasing passenger and cargo traffic demand from Chennai and its surrounding districts, according to the Industries Policy Note. The note states that alternative locations for setting up the new airport will be identified in consultation with experts. The feasibility of these sites will be undertaken through the Airports Authority of India (AAI), following which the government will take necessary steps for establishing the airport. It also states that the Airports Authority of India has planned to set up a new passenger handling system on the north-west side of the existing Chennai Meenambakkam airport to handle increased passenger and cargo capacity more efficiently.

DMK Warns of Economic Damage

On the other hand, on Monday, former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu said dropping the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project for political reasons would cause economic damage to the state and could lead to industries moving towards neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, Thennarasu said all possibilities, including the setting up of two runways, were studied before Parandur was selected for the airport project. "Possibilities for setting up two runways were all studied, and only then Parandur was selected," he said.

Thennarasu said former Chief Minister MK Stalin had stated that work on the Parandur Airport project would be dropped, but no information had been conveyed to the Central Government by the Tamil Nadu Government in this regard. He said compensation had already been provided to people whose land was acquired for the project. "As per the Land Acquisition Act, the land acquired should be used only for the purpose for which it was acquired," Thennarasu said.

He maintained that Parandur would be the best location for the proposed airport and warned that scrapping the project could have economic consequences for Tamil Nadu. "It would be best to have the airport at Parandur. Dropping the Parandur Airport project for political reasons will cause economic damage," he said.

Thennarasu further said several industries could shift towards Andhra Pradesh if the project was dropped. "Many industries will move towards Andhra Pradesh. We have already lost the Hosur Airport," he said.

Meanwhile, the DMK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, protesting against the denial of an opportunity to speak in the House about the Parandur airport project.

CM Prioritises Farmers Over Project

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Vijay said Chennai's Meenambakkam airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), currently has the capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually. He said a new airport was needed considering the city's growing requirements, industrial development and increasing cargo transportation. However, the Chief Minister said the new airport should be located at a place where agricultural land and residential areas are minimally affected.

CM Vijay said he had visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and listened to the grievances of people protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur and surrounding villages. "I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," he said.

The Chief Minister said farmers were the backbone of the country and expressed support for those protesting to protect their agricultural land.

CM Vijay said he had already opposed the Parandur airport project at a public meeting in Vikravandi in October 2024, while stressing that he supported industrial development and the role of airports in it. "However, this project should not be located in Parandur. The government must reconsider this project," he said, adding that an alternative location should be identified where minimum agricultural land is affected, and people's livelihoods are not disrupted.

He said detailed consultations were held with senior officials and experts regarding the establishment of a new airport. "To fulfil the promise I made to the people that day... the steps taken to establish a new airport in Parandur will be abandoned by this government," CM Vijay said.

In April 2025, the Civil Aviation Ministry had granted the 'in-Principle' approval for setting up an International Greenfield Airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram District. (ANI)