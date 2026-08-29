Despite devastating flash floods in Nepal, the water level at the Gandak Barrage in Bihar's West Champaran remains within the normal range. State authorities and the NDRF are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation to prevent any eventuality.

Amid growing concerns over downstream water flows following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the water level at the Gandak Barrage in West Champaran remained within the normal range at 97,500 cusecs on Saturday morning.

The water level at the Valmikinagar Barrage, which connects Bihar and Nepal, had fluctuated earlier, reaching 1,02,100 cusecs on Friday. Authorities have continued to monitor the situation closely in view of the flood situation in Nepal and its potential impact on downstream areas in Bihar.

State Minister Reaffirms Preparedness

Bihar Minister Nand Kishor Ram also visited the barrage earlier and reaffirmed that the state government was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. "It was found that there is immense pressure on the Gandak Barrage... I have instructed all deployed officials to remain fully alert and prepared; the government is completely ready... The administration remains deeply serious and committed to the task," he said.

Vigilance Following Devastating Nepal Floods

The situation has prompted heightened vigilance in Bihar following devastating flash floods in Nepal triggered by a massive surge in the Bhote Koshi River. The floods have caused loss of life, displacement and extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities.

The disaster in Nepal has prompted heightened vigilance in neighbouring Indian states, particularly along river systems connected to Nepal. Authorities in Bihar have been monitoring water levels and downstream flows as agencies continue to assess the situation. Government agencies and diplomatic channels are also continuing efforts to trace missing Indian nationals who may have been affected by the floods in Nepal.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said the situation in the state was gradually stabilising after authorities took stock of water levels and the impact of flooding in vulnerable areas following the flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.

NDRF Monitoring Situation

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela on Thursday said that no adverse flood impact had been reported in Indian border territories following the flash floods in Nepal.

Bundela said agencies were closely monitoring water discharge levels across sensitive districts, including Kushinagar and West Champaran, and that state authorities had taken additional preparedness measures. Speaking to ANI on domestic preparedness, IG Bundela stated that state governments and the Central Water Commission (CWC) are maintaining continuous vigil and field-level sensitisation has been completed. "The State Government is already monitoring this. As of now, there has been no adverse impact. The CWC (Central Water Commission) is also monitoring the water level discharge. After reviewing the situation, the State Government has made additional deployments and diverted state resources. The District Magistrate has already taken action at the field level and completed sensitisation. So, this is currently being monitored to see what further possibility of flooding there might be," Bundela said. (ANI)