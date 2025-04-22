The water crisis in Maharashtra has worsened, particularly affecting women in rural areas like Arni tehsil (Yavatmal) and Borichivari village (Nashik). Women are walking over 2-3 kilometres daily on rough terrain under extreme heat to fetch water.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: Maharashtra: Women walk kilometres daily, risk lives for water amid dry wells in Nashik, Yavatmal villages; WATCH
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: 'Our partnership has limitless potential': PM Modi ahead of two-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the “limitless potential” of India’s growing ties with Saudi Arabia as he arrives in Jeddah for a two-day visit, his third to the Kingdom since 2016.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: Kerala IB officer's death: Accused colleague Sukanth Suresh expelled from service; Details
Sukanth Suresh, the accused in the death of a woman IB officer in Thiruvananthapuram, was expelled from the service. Cops revealed alleged exploitation and refusal to marry after a close relationship, leading to the victim's tragic death.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: 'Justice will be done': FBI Director Kash Patel hails arrest of terrorist Harpreet Singh in US
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Monday assured that justice will be done after the FBI arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh, involved in attacks in Punjab.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: Kerala: ED to examine Gokulam Group's accounts over alleged foreign exchange violation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into alleged FEMA violations by the Gokulam Group, led by industrialist and film producer Gokulam Gopalan. The agency had summoned him to appear with financial documents.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: Shocking! Convict issues death threat to woman judge after cheque bounce verdict, says 'Let me see how you go home alive'
A shocking incident unfolded at the Dwarka court on April 2 when a 63-year-old retired government teacher and his lawyer allegedly threatened a woman judge with death after being convicted in a cheque bounce case.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: Kerala: Vincy Aloshious appears before ICC, declines legal action against Shine Tom Chacko
Actress Vincy Aloshious has given her statement to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the film Soothravaakyam, in connection with the complaint she raised against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Speaking to the media, Vincy reiterated that she does not intend to pursue legal action against the actor.
LIVE India News Updates on April 22: India declares three-day state mourning following the demise of Pope Francis
India has declared a three-day State Mourning in honor of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025, at the Vatican. The mourning will be observed on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope’s funeral.