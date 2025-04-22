At least 24 Hindu tourists were killed and 13 injured in a brutal terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam, South Kashmir, as militants opened fire after confirming victims' religious identity.

In a devastating act of terrorism, at least 24 Hindu tourists were killed and 13 others injured—five critically—when gunmen opened fire on a group of visitors at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, AFP quoted Police sources. The attack took place in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims reportedly hailed from various Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.​

According to survivor accounts, the assailants reportedly verified the religious identities of the victims by checking their identification documents and clothing before executing the attack. One distressed woman was heard pleading, “Save my husband, please,” as the gunmen opened fire.​

This incident marks one of the most significant attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. The meadow, a popular tourist destination surrounded by scenic landscapes, was crowded at the time of the attack. Authorities have labeled the incident a "terror attack" and attribute it to militants opposing Indian rule in the disputed region. ​

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police announced a 24/7 Emergency Help Desk for Tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the victims' families and asserting that those responsible will be brought to justice. He emphasized that the perpetrators' "evil agenda will never succeed" and that India's resolve to fight terrorism remains unshakable.​

In response, Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting to assess the security situation, and left for the attack site in Jammu and Kashmir.

He left for Srinagar with J&K LG Manoj Sinha. Condemning the terror attack, Sinha had wrote on X, "Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. The entire nation is angry & the blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families."

Security forces have intensified operations in the region, sealing off the area and launching a manhunt for the attackers.​

This tragic event underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region and the need for continued vigilance and security measures to protect civilians and maintain peace.​