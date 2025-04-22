Amreli (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI): A pilot died after a private training aircraft crashed in the Shastri Nagar area of Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday.



A trainee pilot was killed when a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in a residential area in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday (April 22, 2025) afternoon and caught fire, a police official said.



Fire officer HC Gadhvi said that after the plane crashed, it caught fire and was engulfed in flames.



"We received information about a plane crash at around 12:52 PM. The team immediately reached the spot as soon as the information was received. We controlled the fire. The pilot of the plane was seen inside. The pilot was sent to the hospital. The pilot died in the accident," Gadhvi told ANI.



Deputy SP Chirag Desai said that the aircraft was being flown by Aniket Mahajan, who lost his life in the crash.



"A training aircraft of Vision Flying Institute, Amreli, crashed in the Shastri Nagar area today. The aircraft was being flown by Aniket Mahajan, who died in the crash," Desai said.



Further details of the incident are awaited.



On April 1, a female pilot was injured after a plane crashed in a field in the Ucharpi village of Mehsana and sustained minor injuries.

Ucharpi village registrar JM Pathan said that a plane crashed near the river, and the woman pilot was injured in the incident.



The Ucharpi village registrar further said that the pilot was sent to the hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)

