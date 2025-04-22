PM Modi has strongly condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, that left one tourist dead and at least 12 others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, that left one tourist dead and at least 12 others injured. In a powerful statement, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that those responsible for the heinous act would not go unpunished.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the picturesque town of Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, when heavily armed terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists. According to initial reports and survivor testimonies, the assailants singled out their victims by checking ID cards and pulling down trousers to verify religious identity before launching a targeted assault.

One tourist was killed on the spot, and multiple others, including women and children, were seriously wounded. Eyewitness video footage from the scene captured a woman’s desperate plea for help: “Save my husband, please,” as her critically injured spouse lay beside her.

Security forces and police units rushed to the scene within minutes. The area has been sealed, and a massive manhunt is underway to track down the attackers. All exit routes have been secured, and intensive checking is being carried out.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to ensure all necessary measures are taken. The Home Minister is expected to visit the attack site, and he has already convened a high-level security meeting to assess the broader threat landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina blamed "Pakistani terrorists" for the attack, calling it a cowardly act intended to spread fear by targeting unarmed civilians.

This attack marks one of the deadliest targeted strikes on tourists in the region in recent years and has drawn widespread condemnation. The government has reiterated its firm commitment to root out terrorism and ensure the safety of every citizen and visitor in Jammu and Kashmir.