An attack by terrorists, who targeted group of tourists in the picturesque Baisaran Meadows of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the life of at least 24 people and 13 others injured. Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar offshoot.

Eyewitness accounts described a scene of chaos and terror as two to three men, clad in military fatigues, stormed the area, firing indiscriminately at the tourists. The victims included women and elderly individuals, who were brutally targeted in the assault.

Security forces swiftly responded to the attack, launching a massive anti-terrorist operation to track down the perpetrators. The area was cordoned off, and a search operation was underway to apprehend the assailants.

Several top politicians widely condemned the act and called for swift justice to the victims.

In a powerful statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that those responsible for the heinous act would not go unpunished.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.

Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar also condemned the attack and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "Condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he posted on X.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the situation and urged the government to take accountability and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Translating is post to English, he said, "The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this".

"Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmi called the attack shocking and painful. She said the act is unpardonable and offer her condolences to the affected families.

"The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable.

My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," she posted on X.

The Indian National Congress, in the official X handle, condemned the attack and called it horrifying. The party said that mere statements won't work and urged the government to take concrete steps against terrorism.

Translating the post written in Hindi, the post reads, "The news of killing of tourists in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is horrifying.

This brutal attack is a heinous crime against humanity, which cannot be condemned enough.

I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss. The condolences of the Congress family are with them in this difficult time.

The whole country is united against terrorism. The government will have to take concrete steps in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the safety of the people there. Now mere statements will not work."

There is widespread outrage on social media as people urged for immediate justice and action against this barbaric act of terrorism.