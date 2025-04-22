synopsis
PM Modi has landed in Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and emotional welcome in Jeddah as a man sang the patriotic song ‘Ae Watan’ in his presence, drawing applause from the audience and the Prime Minister himself.
The evocative moment came shortly after PM Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation. Chants of 'Modi, Modi' echoed as Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi.
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This will be PM Modi's third visit to the country, following earlier visits to Riyadh in 2016 and 2019.
“This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia,” he posted on X, highlighting his commitment to expanding strategic, economic, and cultural ties through high-level engagements scheduled across Jeddah and Riyadh.