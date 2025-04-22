Akshay Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The actor called the incident “horrific,” condemned the killing of innocent people as “evil,” and offered prayers for the victims' families.

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed shock and condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.”

In the devastating act of terror, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in broad daylight at Baisaran near Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday, in what is being described as the deadliest civilian attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, reported news agency PTI. Among the dead were two foreign nationals and two locals, a senior official confirmed, adding that the death toll may rise.

The targeted massacre occurred around 3 PM, as Baisaran — a scenic alpine meadow often dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ — bustled with visitors enjoying pony rides, picnics, and snacks. Eyewitnesses recounted the horror of gunfire tearing through the idyllic setting, with tourists running for cover and the air filled with screams and gunshots.

At least 20 others were injured, many critically. Survivors said the attackers fired indiscriminately into the crowd. “My husband was shot in the head. Seven others were also hit,” a woman said, struggling to speak through her tears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take all necessary measures. Shah confirmed that he had briefed the Prime Minister and would visit Srinagar to hold a high-level security review meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack "highly reprehensible," while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to act decisively.