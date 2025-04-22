Donald Trump condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, offering condolences and reaffirming US support for India in the fight against terrorism.

In the wake of the tragic terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Kashmir, US President Donald Trump expressed his deep concern and offered condolences to the victims. The attack, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured. It is considered the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump condemned the attack and voiced his unwavering support for India. "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured," Trump wrote. He also extended sympathies to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump added.

The attack, which targeted innocent tourists in the picturesque meadow of Baisaran, is being linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its shadow organization, The Resistance Front (TRF). Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene as armed terrorists indiscriminately opened fire on those enjoying the serene environment, killing both locals and foreigners.

The United States' message of solidarity was echoed by other high-ranking officials, including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is currently visiting India. Vance, along with his wife Usha Chilukuri, expressed their condolences on social media, describing the attack as a devastating tragedy.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India," Vance, who is currently on a visit to India, said in a post on X.

"Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he said.

Indian officials, including Prime Minister Modi, have condemned the attack and assured the nation that those responsible would be brought to justice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in close communication with state leaders, has been overseeing an urgent security review in the region.