United States Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri on Tuesday extended their condolences to the victims of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India," Vance said in a post on X.

"Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he added.

The Vice President is currently on a visit to India with his family. He arrived in Delhi on Monday along with Usha Chilukuri and their three children — sons Ewan, Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

The terror attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen opened fire near a famed meadow in the picturesque town of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir. According to officials, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the region since the Pulwama terror strike in 2019.

Among the deceased were two foreigners and two local residents. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the final death toll is still being ascertained and described the attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."