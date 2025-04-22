Islamist militants attacked a group of tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Monday evening, killing one and injuring several others after allegedly verifying their religious identity.

According to survivor accounts, the terrorists pulled down the trousers of the victims and checked their ID cards to confirm they were not Muslims before opening fire. In a heart-wrenching video from the scene, a woman can be heard crying, “Save my husband, please,” her voice breaking repeatedly as she pleads for help. Her desperate cries continue, but her words fade into sobs, choked by fear and grief.

A Hindu tourist was reportedly shot dead on the spot, while his wife made a desperate call to the police. Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area. The attack has drawn sharp condemnation, with officials calling it a stark reminder of Pakistan-backed terror tactics in the region.