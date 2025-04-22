In a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, at least 7 tourists have been injured. Reports claimed that one person has died in the shootout.

A terrorist attack in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, South Kashmir, left one person dead and at least seven others injured on Tuesday.

A female tourist made a distress call to the Kashmir Police PCR, reporting that unidentified terrorists had opened fire on a group of tourists, leaving her husband critically injured with gunshot wounds to the head.

According to initial reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists who had gone for a trekking trip.

Security forces, including the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police, swiftly rushed to the scene. Multiple tourists are feared to have sustained injuries in the ambush, and a search operation is currently underway.

The attack reportedly took place at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses said that a group of terrorists opened fire on the tourists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. They were dressed in fatigues, said the tourists.

Visuals from the site of the attack showed bodies strewn around and a couple of women crying in distress as locals rushed to their aid. An eyewitness said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons

