In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, that left one tourist dead and several others injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to take all necessary measures to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

PM Modi also requested Shah to personally visit the attack site to assess the situation and oversee the response. Sources indicate that the Home Minister is expected to depart for Kashmir shortly.

The attack, reportedly carried out by Islamist militants, involved the assailants verifying the religious identity of the victims by checking their ID cards and forcibly pulling down their trousers before opening fire.

According to officials, at least 12 tourists sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, South Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon. Security forces and police teams rushed to the site, while ambulances were deployed promptly, underlining the scale of the attack. The entire area has been cordoned off, and a large-scale search operation is underway. Forces have intensified checks at all exit routes in a bid to trap the fleeing terrorists.

A heart-wrenching video from the scene captures a woman pleading, "Save my husband, please," as she seeks help for her critically injured spouse. Security forces have launched a comprehensive search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers.​

Reacting strongly to the incident, BJP leader Ravinder Raina blamed Pakistani-backed terrorists for the assault. Speaking from Nowshera, Raina said, "Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again targeted innocent tourists in South Kashmir. They cannot face our brave soldiers, so they attack unarmed civilians." He condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians and called for stringent action against those responsible.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and wrote on X, "I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately."