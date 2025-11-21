Image Credit : X, ANI

IAF pilot and Wing Commander Namansh Syal who died in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Airshow 2025, belonged to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. His passing has caused deep grief in his home state and across India.

Known for his discipline, skill, and calm flying style, Namansh Syal had earned respect among colleagues and seniors. His life, service and sacrifice are now being remembered with pride and sorrow nationwide.