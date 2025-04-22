An earthquake of magnitude 6 has hit Talaud Islands in Indonesia. No Tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities. The epicenter of the quake is 131.1 km and was was initially determined to be at 4.51 degrees north latitude and 127.80 degrees east longitude, according to National Center for Seismology.

The wake occurred at 15:47:12 IST on April 22, 2015. Based on initial estimates from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the recent earthquake may have been felt by more than 100,000 people across two countries—Indonesia and the Philippines. Of this, around 100,000 people were in Indonesia, while approximately 910 individuals in the Philippines may have experienced the tremor.

The strongest shaking over populated regions was categorized as light intensity (IV), and it is estimated that nearly 90,200 people were located in zones where this level of shaking occurred. This was likely the highest intensity recorded in inhabited areas during the event.