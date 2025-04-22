A family's vacation in Pahalgam turned tragic when the father was killed in a targeted attack. The wife and son witnessed the horrific incident, with the attackers allegedly making provocative statements.

A vacation turned into a nightmare for a family from Shivamogga in Karnataka, when a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the life of Manjunath, the father. His wife, Pallavi, and their young son were eyewitnesses to the horrific incident.

Pallavi recounted the events of the attack, which occurred around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. "We were at Pahalgam when three to four people attacked us. They seemed to be targeting Hindus," she said. When Pallavi asked the attackers to kill her, they allegedly told her, "I won't kill you. Go tell this to Modi."

Manjunath died on the spot, leaving his family in shock. Pallavi appealed to the authorities to airlift her husband's body back to Shivamogga at the earliest.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the attack and assured support to the affected family. In a post on X, he wrote, "Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi”.

“We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” he added.