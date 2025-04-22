A bomb threat emailed to the Kerala High Court prompted a thorough search and heightened security. Similar threats were also made to RDO offices in Thrissur and Palakkad, though no explosives were found in any location.

Kochi: A bomb threat received via email on Tuesday afternoon triggered a major security alert at the Kerala High Court here. In response, security measures have been significantly heightened in and around the High Court premises.

Police teams conducted an extensive search of the High Court complex following the threat but reported finding nothing suspicious. Despite the absence of any physical threat, surveillance and security have been stepped up, particularly since the court was in session when the threat was received.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email. The police are treating the threat with serious concern and have deployed additional personnel at the site. Public instructions have been issued, urging people to report any suspicious behavior or objects in the vicinity.

The High Court incident comes on the heels of similar threats in Thrissur and Palakkad. In Thrissur, the Ayyanthole RDO office was the target of a bomb threat, while Palakkad's RDO office also received a similar message. In both cases, police searches were carried out but no explosives were found.