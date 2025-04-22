Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district and assured that those behind the incident will be brought to justice.



In a post on microblogging platform X, LG Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations."



In a follow-up post, he added that immediate medical assistance was being provided to those injured. "Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he wrote.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident.



Omar, a local, said, "We are in distress right now... We have suffered losses. It is a loss for everyone. We are very sad for the people who lost their lives, were are also distressed, our guests are also distressed. This should not have happened."



PM Modi has also asked the Home Minister to visit the site of the attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to assess the situation personally.



Earlier in the day, some civilians were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. However, the state government has not issued any official statement on casualties or injuries so far. Tourists injured in the terrorist attack have been moved to the local hospital in Pahalgam.



JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."



The CM expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the incident.



"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said.



He added that arrangements were being made at the hospital for the injured. "I've spoken to my colleague, Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," he said.



Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.



Meanwhile, Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location. (ANI)

