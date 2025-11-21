Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized superpowers for selectively following UN rules for their own interests. He highlighted that India has never weakened the UN, has always respected international law, and played a leading role in peacekeeping.

India's Stance on International Law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that many superpowers selectively follow the rules of the United Nations and halt certain processes for their own interest. Addressing the 'International Conference of Chief Justices of the World' in Lucknow, Defence Minister Singh further said, contrary to that, India has never attempted to weaken the United Nations.

The Defence Minister said, "It often seems that the countries which are responsible for strengthening global institutions are the ones who limit decisions and interpretations and then expect greater results from those very institutions. Today, a similar situation is evident even with the United Nations. Many superpowers selectively follow its rules; they halt certain processes in their own interest; they do not provide the expected resources for peacekeeping, and at times, they also exert pressure on it through funding decisions... India has never attempted to weaken the UN. India has always played a leading role in peacekeeping missions."

"India has always respected International Laws, accepted multilateralism as a core value...India's policy is clear, that justice is not merely a rule, but dharma. Peace is not merely a policy, but tradition. Global harmony is not merely diplomacy, but a culture of India," he added.

Call for UN Reforms

Singh reiterated that many nations are openly violating international laws but added that reforming the United Nations can make the world a better place. He stated that the representation in the UN should be balanced, decisions should be impartial, and power-sharing should be genuine.

Rajnath Singh said, "Many nations are openly violating international laws. Meanwhile, many countries are seeking to dominate the world by making their own laws. Justice and Peace are no longer just ideals, but have become the foundation of global survival. Therefore, this is not the time to criticise the United Nations, but to strengthen it. We believe that reforming the UN can make the world a better place. Representation in the UN should be balanced, decisions should be impartial, and power-sharing should be genuine; only then can this institution fulfil its original purpose once again..."

"Today, when a fractured world lies before us, where many conflicts are unfolding side by side, it becomes even clearer that the world has much to learn from India's civilisational approach," the Defence Minister added.

A 'New' United Nations for a 'New' World

The Union Minister called for a reforms in the United Nations saying that today's new world requires a new United Nations which can be achieved by revitalising the same institution with new energy, a new work style, and a new perspective.

Singh said, "Certainly, the UN has achieved its immediate objectives, but today there is a need to rebuild it, to think of something new about it. India's stand on UN reforms is absolutely clear...The India that existed about 75-80 years ago is not the India of today. In such a scenario, when dynamism is coming to India, it is also very necessary for dynamism to come to today's international institutions. Without dynamism, neither can any nation sustain itself, nor can any organisation sustain itself. In such a situation, there is a need to reorient it..."

"I firmly believe that today's new world requires a new United Nations. By a new United Nations, I do not mean the creation of some new institution. Rather, it means revitalising the same institution with new energy, a new work style, and a new perspective...A basic fact of international relations is that where there is respect, there is peace. And wherever there is trust, stability, and prosperity naturally emerge," he added.

India's Role in Global Crises

He further asserted, "When you look at India as a nation, you will also see faith and peace behind its stability here. India's culture, policy and conduct, all three together, tell the world that peace and justice are not separate words; they are two aspects of the same value. Without justice, peace is incomplete, and without peace, justice cannot endure. India has repeatedly proven to the world that it does not merely present an idea, but also acts upon it. Whenever a crisis has struck the world, India's effort has been to reach there as the first responder. Whether it is evacuating people stranded in Afghanistan, delivering relief after the earthquake in Nepal, the crisis in Sri Lanka, or humanitarian assistance in Africa, India has stood up everywhere to protect humanity." (ANI)