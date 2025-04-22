A 68-year-old Kochi resident was among the 26 people killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Victims included an IB officer from Hyderabad, a Navy officer from Kochi, and several tourists.

Kochi: A 68-year-old resident of Edappally, Kochi, has been identified among the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased, Ramachandran, had traveled to Kashmir with his family just a day before the attack. While he lost his life in the incident, his family members are reported to be safe. Ramachandran was a resident of Mangattu Road near Modern Bread, Edappally.

The attack also claimed the life of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer stationed in Kochi and a native of Haryana. Reports indicate that Vinay had recently married on April 16. Details about whether his wife was present during the attack remain unclear.

Another victim was Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Bihar currently posted in Hyderabad. He was reportedly shot dead in front of his wife and children while on a leave travel concession trip to Kashmir. Manish had been working at the IB's ministerial office in Hyderabad for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the terror attack and said that those responsible should be brought to justice.

According to reports, the death toll from the attack has risen to 26, including Indian civilians and tourists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Srinagar to review the situation with senior officials. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also participated in the high-level meeting. Shah is expected to visit the attack site in Pahalgam tomorrow.

In a horrific act of terrorism, 26 people — mostly tourists — were brutally shot dead in broad daylight at Baisaran near Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22), marking the deadliest civilian massacre in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, according to news agency PTI. Among the deceased were two foreign nationals and two local residents, a senior official confirmed, warning that the death toll could rise further.

The massacre unfolded around 3 PM at Baisaran, a picturesque alpine meadow often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland,’ where visitors were enjoying pony rides, picnics, and snacks. Witnesses described a scene of chaos and terror as gunfire suddenly erupted, sending panicked tourists scrambling for cover while screams and gunshots echoed through the air.

At least 20 others sustained injuries, many of them critical. Survivors recounted the indiscriminate nature of the attack. “My husband was shot in the head. Seven others were hit too,” a woman said through sobs, her voice trembling with grief.