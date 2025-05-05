Pakistan's Parliament passed a unanimous resolution rejecting India's countermeasures after the Pahalgam terror attack, calling them baseless and politically motivated.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Pakistan Parliament cites Indus Treaty suspension as 'act of war' in anti-India resolution
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Pakistan Parliament cites Indus Treaty suspension as 'act of war' in anti-India resolution
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Pakistan Parliament cites Indus Treaty suspension as 'act of war' in anti-India resolution
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: SRH pacer Mohammed Shami receives death threat via email; demands ₹1 crore ransom
Mohammed Shami, Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, has received a death threat via email demanding INR 1 crore. His brother reported the incident to Amroha police, who traced the accused to Bengaluru.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Indian Army practice firing long-range weapon 'Pinaka' at Pokhran!
The Indian Army recently conducted a successful firing of the indigenous Pinaka rocket system at Pokhran. With upcoming upgrades and export success, Pinaka enhances India’s long-range precision strike capabilities and defence self-reliance.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: India Untold: When Soviet leaders met an Ooty barber: A forgotten story of Indo-Russian friendship
In 1955, Soviet leaders Khrushchev and Bulganin toured India in a historic visit that included a surprise stop in Ooty—where a humble local barber left a lasting impression on the visiting dignitaries.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: PM Modi holds high-level security meet to assess response to Pahalgam terror attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a security meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and others to discuss India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: J-K: Chenab river water levels to rise sharply, authorities urge evacuation in Akhnoor
The water level in the Chenab River in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, has significantly decreased after the closure of dam gates.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Mock drills across states on May 7 to test civil defence readiness: MHA directive
Union Home Ministry asks several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Manipur violence: SC seeks new FSL report on leaked audio tapes implicating ex CM Biren Singh
The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: 'We know how to curtail hate speech...': SC summons Samay Raina for remarks against persons with disabilities
Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the NGO, said that the content had deeply damaging and demoralising effects on people with disabilities.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: India demands Asian Development Bank to cut funding for Pakistan
Nirmala Sitharaman met with ADB President Masato Kanda during the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Italian city of Milan.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Pak-based hackers breach Indian defence websites, steal personnel data
Pakistan-based cyber groups have launched coordinated attacks on multiple Indian defence websites, compromising sensitive login credentials and extracting critical information about defence personnel.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Bring perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice: Putin stresses in call with PM Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Putin dials PM Modi, offers full support to India after Pahalgam terror attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi and strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack: MEA.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: India's economic strike on Pakistan: $500 million trade via 3rd countries choked
India has imposed a sweeping import ban on Pakistani goods, including indirect trade via third countries, after the Pahalgam attack. The move aims to choke off $500 million in rerouted imports and reinforce national security.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Kerala: Akshaya Center employee admits to forging NEET hall ticket for student after failing to apply in time
An Akshaya Center employee in Neyyattinkara forged a NEET hall ticket for a student from Parassala.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Maharashtra women body writes to state DGP on 'House Arrest' case
Actor Ajaz Khan and Ullu app face serious allegations over reality show House Arrest, including a rape case and complaints of vulgar content. NCW and Maharashtra authorities have launched separate probes into the matter.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Pakistan test-fires 2nd missile amid India tensions, PM Shehbaz Sharif signals war readiness
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the military is fully prepared for national defence, following a missile test amid rising tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: Congress leader Ajay Rai doubles down on 'nimbu-mirchi Rafale' jibe amid Pahalgam row
Congress leader Ajay Rai sparked controversy by mocking the government’s inaction post-Pahalgam attack using a toy Rafale jet adorned with lemon and chillies, triggering BJP backlash while demanding decisive action against terrorism and Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: 'You don't understand sensitivity?': Supreme Court scolds petitioner over plea linked to Pahalgam attack
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking improved tourist safety in terror-hit zones post the Pahalgam attack, calling it insensitive and publicity-driven. The court said such sensitive matters require executive discretion, not judicial activism.
LIVE India News Updates on May 5: PG medical student of AIIMS Raipur dies by suicide; note cites extreme work pressure
A 26-year-old PG medical student at AIIMS Raipur died by suicide, allegedly due to extreme work pressure.