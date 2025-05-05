Congress leader Ajay Rai sparked controversy by mocking the government’s inaction post-Pahalgam attack using a toy Rafale jet adorned with lemon and chillies, triggering BJP backlash while demanding decisive action against terrorism and Pakistan.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has ignited a fierce political debate after he publicly mocked the Centre’s posturing on national security by displaying a toy Rafale fighter jet strung with traditional lemon and chillies — symbols believed to ward off evil. The gesture, made at a press conference, was meant to ridicule the Modi government’s perceived inaction following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“The government talks tough but does nothing. They bought Rafale jets, but they remain in hangars with lemon and chillies hanging on them. When will they strike back against the terrorists?” Rai asked, waving the toy plane during a press interaction in Lucknow.

Rai’s remarks were a sharp reference to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s 2019 "shastra puja" (ritual worship of weapons) in France, where he placed lemons beneath a Rafale jet and broke a coconut as part of a traditional Hindu ritual.

On Monday, Rai stood by his criticism, stating the mock display was symbolic of public frustration over the lack of a visible response from the government after the Pahalgam massacre. “I am only asking when Rafale will take flight for real. This is not theatre — the country demands action,” he said.

He added, “We support the government if it acts firmly against the terrorists and their backers. But if it stays silent, then it is natural for people to raise questions.”

The BJP, however, responded with fury, accusing Rai of demoralising the armed forces and giving fodder to Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Rai as "Rahul Gandhi’s aide who now features in Pakistani headlines with his antics.” Another party leader, Pradeep Bhandari, went further, alleging that Rai's comments aligned with Pakistan’s propaganda and dubbed the Congress “Pakistani Congress.”

Rai’s remarks have also reignited old questions about the Pulwama attack. He said the government never shared a full report on how the attack happened, what kind of explosives were used, or who enabled the logistics.

Despite the political row, Rai reiterated that his party supports strong action — including military — against Pakistan if it’s proven responsible for cross-border terror. “We are ready to stand behind the government, but they must first act,” he said.

Amid the controversy, Rai also commented on the upcoming Allahabad High Court hearing on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship, calling Gandhi “a son of India” and asserting that no certificate was needed to prove his loyalty.