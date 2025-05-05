A 26-year-old Post-Graduate (PG) medical student, Dr. Ravi Kumar Ashamoni, pursuing Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Raipur, has died by suicide. His body was found in his apartment on Sunday, with a suicide note allegedly citing extreme work pressure as the reason.

Dr. Ravi Kumar's colleagues at AIIMS Raipur grew concerned when he failed to report to work on time. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone, they visited his flat and discovered his lifeless body. This came as a shocker to his friends and colleagues, who remembers Dr. Ravi Kumar fondly.

Dr. Dhruv Choudhan, national president of the IMA Junior Doctors Network, also demanded justice, questioning how long it would take for the National Medical Commission to investigate cases of depression and suicides among doctors. He emphasized the need to identify the root cause of such incidents and take action to prevent them.

“How long will it take for the National Medical Commission to enquire into the cases of depression and suicides amongst doctors? How does the concerned department where such cases happen don’t face investigation to find the root cause?” Dr Chouhan wrote on X.

The Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) expressed their sorrow and outrage, stating that "continuous harassment from the department faculty and unbearable work pressure" drove Dr. Ravi Kumar to take his own life. The association demanded a swift, unbiased investigation into the incident and punishment for the responsible officials at AIIMS Raipur.