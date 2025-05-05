Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the military is fully prepared for national defence, following a missile test amid rising tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Amid escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the country is fully prepared for national defence, shortly after the military conducted its second missile test in under a week.

“The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan’s defence is in strong hands,” Sharif said in an official statement, commending the army’s readiness and operational capability. He added that he was “fully satisfied” with the military’s preparedness to respond to any threat.

The missile launch, which officials described as part of a “routine training exercise,” comes days after India issued a series of punitive measures against Islamabad, including suspending trade routes and diplomatic downgrades.

Sharif’s statement is being widely viewed as a signal of military resolve amid rising hostilities. The government has also briefed political parties across the spectrum—barring Imran Khan’s PTI—on national security developments and the possibility of further escalation.

Tensions have soared in the subcontinent following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan-backed terror outfits for the strike and vowed a “firm and decisive” response.