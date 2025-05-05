Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami has received a death threat via email, demanding INR 1 crore from him. The latest development has followed just days after India head coach Gautam Gambhir received a similar threat via mail. The incident happened just a couple of weeks after the tragic incident took place in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire on civilians, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals in Baisaran Meadows, which is 7 kilometres away from the town city of Pahalgam.

As per the report by India Today, Mohammed Shami’s brother Haseeb Shami stated that he received a mail around 2-3 pm on Sunday and immediately reported the matter to Amroha police. Shami, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, received a mail from the person named ‘Rajput Sindar’ and demanded ransom of INR 1 crore from the veteran Indian cricketer.

As per the report by Amar Ujala, the email says that Mohammed Shami will be killed if the demand by the person is not sent. Soon after receiving the mail, Shami’s brother Haseeb immediately went to the Amroha police station and reported the matter.

Amroha Police traces the accused location

Amroha police took quick action after the SP registered an FIR based on the complaint by Mohammed Shami’s brother and directed the Cyber Cell to investigate the matter. The Cyber Cell traced the location of the accused who sent the threatening mail to Team India veteran pacer.

As per the report by Amar Ujala, the Cyber Cell traced the location of the person to Bengaluru, with his name to be Prabhakar. The threatening mail demanding ransom from Shami came at a time when the Indian Government is taking action against Pakistan for a brutal attack on civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Many of Pakistan celebrities and cricketers social media accounts were blocked in India after sending a legal request to all the platforms.

It was not the first time Mohammed Shami became the target of threats and online abuse. The veteran Indian pacer faced communal trolling after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. During the Champions Trophy 2025, Shami became the centre of attention not for his performance, but for not keeping Roza as the tournament happened during the month of Ramzan, with Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi calling him ‘criminal’ for not fasting during the semifinal between India and Australia in Dubai.

Mohammed Shami struggling with his form in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has not been able to make an impact in the ongoing IPL season, as he has picked just 6 wickets at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, the right-arm pacer endured a worst outing, conceding 48 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 16 in his spell of three overs.

Shami was picked by the Hyderabad franchise for INR 10 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. However, his performance so far have not justified his hefty price tag, leading to questions by pundits about whether SRH made the right investment in the veteran pacer. Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the last IPL season due to an ankle injury and returned to competitive cricket during the Ranji Trophy last year.

Mohammed Shami made his comeback to International cricket for the England white-ball series and featured in the Champions Trophy. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for India with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 5.68. He also played a pivotal role in helping Team India end their Champions Trophy title drought, defeating New Zealand in the final.

However, Mohammed Shami failed to carry on his momentum in the ongoing IPL season as Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the verge of getting knocked out from the league. With three wins and seven losses, SRH are currently at the eight spot on the points table with just six points. The match against Delhi Capitals are crucial for Pat Cummins-led side to stay alive in the tournament,