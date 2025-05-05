Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Hours after the level of water significantly changed in the river Chenab in Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, police and local administration on Monday evening announced that the water level in the river is expected to rise significantly and urged the locals to evacuate the area.



"...Chenab River's water level is about to increase soon. All of you are requested to come out of the river..." announced the police and local administration.



Notably, the water level in the Chenab River witnessed a significant drop in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, after the closure of gates at the Baglihar and Salal Dams on Monday morning.



Meanwhile, locals in the area expressed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, which they believe has led to a decrease in water levels.



Speaking to ANI, one of the locals exhorted that they don't want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan while extending support to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A local Kalyan Singh said, "Earlier, the Chenab River used to flow at a height of 25-30 feet, but now there is hardly 1.5-2 feet of water left here. This is because of PM Modi's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold...We do not want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan. We are all standing with the Indian Army and PM Modi..."



Another local expressed shock over the drastic change in the level of water in the river Chenab in the Akhnoor area of the territory.

"In my 75 years of life, for the first time I have seen such low volume of water in Chenab, I express gratitude to PM Modi for taking this decision. I'm shocked to witness the drastic change in the river's water level, from once being full to now barely having 1-1.5 feet of water .... We stand with Indian Army..." he said.



Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, the Indian government took various measures against Pakistan.



The steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed between both countries in 1960. Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within a week.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to taking strong action against terrorism and has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds of the Pahalgam attack face severe punishment. (ANI)

