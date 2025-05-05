Pathanamthitta: A serious case of examination forgery has come to light in Pathanamthitta, where an Akshaya Center employee, identified as Greeshma from Neyyattinkara, has confessed to creating a fake NEET hall ticket for a 20-year-old student from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident came to light when the student presented the fake hall ticket at the Thaikkavu School exam center in Pathanamthitta. Exam officials became suspicious during initial verification, especially after discovering that another student with the same roll number was simultaneously appearing for the NEET exam at a center in Thiruvananthapuram. The student in Pathanamthitta was allowed to write the exam for an hour before being stopped, and a complaint was promptly filed by the center in-charge.

According to police reports, the student's mother had entrusted Greeshma with the responsibility of submitting the NEET application and paid Rs. 1850 for the service. However, Greeshma failed to apply in time and, fearing consequences, fabricated a hall ticket. She used the address of a college in Pathanamthitta found via Google, assuming the student wouldn’t attend the exam due to the distance. The forgery was eventually exposed due to mismatched barcodes and discrepancies in the hall ticket’s certificate section, despite other alterations.

Following the student and his mother’s statements to the police, an inspection was conducted at the Neyyattinkara Akshaya Center. Greeshma was taken into custody and questioned in detail, where she admitted to creating the forged document. Authorities have seized the center’s computer and hard disk as part of the investigation. Greeshma’s arrest will be formally recorded after takin her to Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered against the student based on the complaint from exam authorities. While both the student and his mother claim ignorance of the forgery, their role is under scrutiny as the investigation continues.