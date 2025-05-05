Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a security meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and others to discuss India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday. The meeting aimed to assess India's options in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

This meeting is part of a series of consultations PM Modi has held with top defense and security officials. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh briefed the Prime Minister on the evolving situation on Monday. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of Air Staff, also met with Modi on Sunday to discuss the security scenario after the Pahalgam attack.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi updated the Prime Minister on developments in the Arabian Sea's critical maritime zones on Saturday.

PM Modi granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the mode, timing, and targets of India's response during a high-level review last Tuesday. He emphasized the country's determination to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism.

India has taken several retaliatory measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The country suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari land border crossing, and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan. India also imposed an immediate ban on all imports from Pakistan, suspended postal services, and prohibited Pakistani-flagged ships from docking at Indian ports due to national security and public policy concerns.