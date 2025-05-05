The Indian Army recently conducted a successful firing of the indigenous Pinaka rocket system at Pokhran. With upcoming upgrades and export success, Pinaka enhances India’s long-range precision strike capabilities and defence self-reliance.

New Delhi: The Indian Army has reaffirmed its operational readiness with the successful firing practice of its indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at the Pokharan Field Firing Ranges a few days ago.

Another firing practice is scheduled in the coming weeks, highlighting the continuous efforts to enhance and validate this potent weapon.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka system delivers unmatched firepower, capable of launching a salvo of 72 rockets in just 44 seconds.

Each salvo delivers up to seven tonnes of explosives accurately across enemy targets at distances up to 60 kilometres, significantly bolstering India’s artillery firepower.

The advanced Pinaka Mk-II Extended Range (ER) variant, which extends this reach up to 90 kilometres, has integrated cutting-edge GPS and inertial navigation systems for precise targeting. This reduces the risk of collateral damage while maximising the rockets’ destructive potential.

Further technological enhancements to the Pinaka system are currently underway.

Upcoming iterations aim to increase the strike range to 120 km, 150 km, and even 200 km, significantly expanding the Indian Army’s ability to deliver rapid and precise artillery strikes.

Designed to excel in the demands of modern warfare, Pinaka is fully integrated into India’s digital battlefield infrastructure.

It works seamlessly with state-of-the-art command and control networks, enabling real-time coordination with surveillance drones, reconnaissance platforms, and conventional artillery systems.

Beyond its formidable technical specifications, Pinaka exemplifies India’s commitment to indigenous defence production, supporting the nation’s strategic autonomy.

Produced in partnership with Indian defence companies such as Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro, the system represents a significant milestone under India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Pinaka has already found international acceptance, with confirmed exports to Armenia and growing interest from countries like France. This further validates its combat reliability and global appeal.

The recent Pokharan practice firing demonstrates Pinaka’s critical role in maintaining India’s artillery strength, blending lethal accuracy with exceptional range and firepower.