Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed the Ayodhya temple's Dhwajarohan the 'final step' representing the faith of 140 crore Indians. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called it a moment of historical significance, realizing centuries of collective aspiration.

As India celebrated the ceremonial Dhwajarohan at the Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya , Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) of the Ayodhya temple is the "representation of the faith of 140 crore Indians" and "in this direction the final step was completed today."

He said, "The revolution related to this temple had existed there for so many years. Lakhs of volunteers, and so many social organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Samiti, and even Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) have given their invaluable contribution. In this struggle, we all played our parts, with my participation starting from Lal Advani Ji's Ram Rath Yatra."

He added, "Thousands of Indians and Hindus participated in various initiatives and made multiple sacrifices to build the Ayodhya temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Dhwajarohan (Flag Hoisting) of that Ayodhya temple under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister has made the whole nation happy. In this direction, the final step was completed today. The temple of Ayodhya and Ram Lalla represented the faith of 140 crore Indians, and today we are proud that the entire programme went smoothly. "

RSS Chief on 'Immense Historical, Emotional and Spiritual Significance'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday described the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a moment of "immense historical, emotional and spiritual significance,' calling it the realisation of centuries of collective aspiration, sacrifice and struggle.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of attendees, Bhagwat began by extending gratitude to all present. "This is a significant day for all of us," he said.

Reflecting on the long movement leading to the construction of the Ram Mandir, Bhagwat invoked the memory of key figures associated with the decades-long campaign."Numerous people saw a dream, numerous people made efforts, and numerous people made sacrifices. Their souls must be full today," he said adding that, "Ashok ji (Ashok Singhal) must have felt peace today. Mahant Ram Chandra Das ji Maharaj, Dalmia ji (Senior VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia) and numerous saints, people and students sacrificed their lives and worked hard."

Symbolism of the 'Dharmdhwaj'

Describing the ceremonial flag unfurled at the event, Bhagwat linked it to the ancient legacy of Ram Rajya, a model of just rule, peace and prosperity. "The 'dhwaj' of Ram Rajya, which once flew high in Ayodhya and used to spread peace and prosperity to the world, is now seated at its 'shikhar' and we witnessed this happening," he said. "The flag is a representative."

He stressed that the moment was not just symbolic but deeply spiritual. "'Bhagwa' is the colour of this flag, it is 'Dharmdhwaj'. The whole world will be run by that flag,' he declared.

Acknowledging the long struggle, Bhagwat added, "It took time to build this temple. Even if you set aside the 500 years, it did take 30 years."

Concluding with optimism, the RSS chief said, 'The temple has now been built, and today the 'shastriya prakriya' has been performed. Dhwajarohan has been done." (ANI)