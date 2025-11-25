At the Ram Temple flag hoisting in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the event marks the beginning of a new era, not the end of a yajna. He called the saffron flag a symbol of faith, dignity, and Ramrajya.

Ayodhya, November 25: Chief Minister and Gorakhpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath began his address at the flag hoisting ceremony with devotional chants of “Jai Siyavar Ramchandra,” “Mata Janaki,” “Maa Saryu,” “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” and “Har Har Mahadev.” As he chanted, the entire temple complex echoed with the same reverence and enthusiasm. Reflecting on the historic moment, the Chief Minister said:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aju Safal Tapu Teerth Tyagu, Aju Sufal Jap Jog Biragu, Safal Sakal Subh Sadhan Saju, Ram Tumahi Avlokat Aju

He emphasized that the flag hoisting is not the conclusion of a yajna but the beginning of a new era. He added, “The grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, he said, represents the faith, honor, and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians.” He extended heartfelt congratulations to the karmayogis whose dedication made the construction of the temple possible. CM Yogi Adityanath dedicated this momentous day to the saints, devotees, and warriors who devoted their lives to the movement. The occasion, coinciding with Vivah Panchami, added spiritual significance to the celebration.

PM Modi attends Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple event

The ceremony took place atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat. After offering salutations to the saffron flag, CM Yogi presented mementoes to the Prime Minister and Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

He affirmed that the unfurling of the flag symbolizes the eternal light of righteousness and the timeless ideals of Ramrajya. The Chief Minister stated, “When Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014, a new spirit of possibility and determination awakened across India. The long-awaited dream of millions has now been realized in the form of a magnificent temple, an embodiment of devotion and perseverance. The saffron flag flying above the shrine signifies faith, dignity, truth, justice, nationalism, and the aspiration for a Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting the nation’s progress, he said that India’s transformation over the last eleven years has been remarkable. Development and heritage now move hand in hand, enabling the country to rise to new heights. Ensuring food for 800 million people, free healthcare for 500 million, homes for the needy, and equitable access to welfare schemes reflects the ideals of Ramrajya and lays the foundation of a prosperous nation.

Recalling the centuries-long struggle, he noted, “Although dynasties and generations changed over time, unwavering faith remained constant.

Organizations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh united millions under the resolve, “Ram Lalla hum aayenge, mandir wahin banayenge, lathi goli khayenge mandir wahi banyenge,” overcoming obstacles and sacrifice. He said there was a time when Ayodhya faced neglect and conflict, but under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, it is now emerging as the global epicenter of cultural celebration, where every day feels like a festival and every offering carries divine meaning.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Ayodhya has entered a new era, one that harmonizes heritage with modernity. With improved infrastructure, including the 84 Kosi Parikrama, Dharmapath, Rampath, Bhaktipath, and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya is transforming into a global center of faith, culture, and sustainable development. Today, it stands as India’s first solar and sustainable smart city, a symbol of national pride and spiritual resurgence.”

President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj; Governor Anandiben Patel; Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj; and other dignitaries were present. The program was conducted by Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.