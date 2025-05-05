Pakistan’s Parliament on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, calling New Delhi's countermeasures “a campaign” to tarnish the country’s image.

On April 22, gunmen suspected to have links with Pakistan opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, most of them tourists. The attack triggered strong condemnation from India, which vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and took a series of punitive measures against Islamabad.

Resolution Rejects Link to Attack, Condemns Indian Measures

The resolution, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, categorically denied any Pakistani involvement in the April 22 attack. It stated, “all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack” were being rejected.

Calling the Indian government’s actions part of a “familiar pattern of exploiting terrorism for political gain,” the resolution said the attempt to malign Pakistan lacked evidence and credibility.

According to the PTI news agency, the resolution emphasised that “the killing of innocent people was contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.”

The resolution also took strong exception to India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the attack. It termed the move “unlawful and unilateral,” claiming it “amounts to an act of war under international law.”

Parliament Reaffirms Pakistan’s Capability to Defend Itself

While calling for regional peace, Pakistani lawmakers stressed the country’s ability to respond to any provocation. “Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself in the event of any aggression,” the resolution read, while asserting the people’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

The resolution further turned the spotlight on India, demanding accountability from New Delhi. It accused India of “alleged involvement in acts of terrorism and targeted killings within Pakistan’s borders.”

How India Responded to the Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, India launched a diplomatic and strategic offensive against Pakistan. The Indian government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Attari land border crossing—the only operational one between the two countries—and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 24, vowed to punish the terrorists and their backers. At a high-level meeting with defence officials on April 29, PM Modi said the armed forces had “complete operational freedom” to decide on the response to the attack, including its timing and targets.