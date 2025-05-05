New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to file a fresh report on certain leaked audio tapes which allegedly implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for instigating ethnic violence in the state.A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar after examining the report submitted by the CFSL on the authenticity of audio clips sought fresh report.



At the outset of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Manipur government, told the bench that the FSL report has been submitted in a sealed cover. "Let the investigation go on, rather than escalating the situation any further. We have the sealed cover FSL report, High Court can also examine it. Peace is prevailing," he said. The bench then examined the report submitted in sealed cover and told Solicitor General, "Mr Mehta, you have to talk to the offices about it (report). Read the content and then talk to the offices, please examine and bring a fresh report".

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing in the week starting July 21 The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes. During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that the investigation is being carried out by the state Police. Refused to stay the investigation, the bench said, "Mr Bhsuhan, we are not staying that (investigation), we have seen the report".

The bench told Bhushan that since President's Rule has been imposed in the state, his apprehension should be taken care of. The plea filed by a Kuki group organisation sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged audio clips. The Kuki group claimed that it had audio tapes shared by a whistle-blower of telephone conversations held by the Chief Minister "establishing complicity of the highest functionary and others in ethnic violence in the state of Manipur".

The top court is also seized of the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May 2023 and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

