Since 2014, constitutional amendments and governance reforms have strengthened and operationalised the intent of the framers, making the Constitution not only a document of ideals, but an active instrument of transformation.

By Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra: As we celebrate Constitution Day, it is important to reimagine the Constituent Assembly where our Constitution was written. The members of the assembly were attempting to lay the foundations of a modern republic on the ruins of oppressive colonial rule and a deadly partition. Their debates were filled with concerns of how to give every citizen dignity, how to break old social hierarchies, how to expand opportunities for women, and how to ensure India remains together as a nation while providing justice to all. Over the past decade, many of those foundational aspirations have been carried forward with unprecedented clarity. Since 2014, constitutional amendments and governance reforms have strengthened and operationalised the intent of the framers, making the Constitution not only a document of ideals, but an active instrument of transformation. Whether through empowering historically disadvantaged groups, widening political representation, building economic unity, or modernising legal frameworks, this government has reaffirmed the Constitution as a living document, evolving with time. Constitution Day becomes meaningful when we view these reforms as continuations of the hopes of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Amrit Kaur, Hansa Mehta and countless others who believed our Constitution was not a finished text, but a framework meant to grow stronger with every generation.

GST and the Constitutional Idea of Cooperative Federalism

It is in this context that the 101st Constitutional Amendment, which introduced the Goods and Services Tax, stands as a landmark in strengthening India’s federal economic framework. Constitution makers feared that India might become “a federation of tax barriers,” with every state erecting its own taxes and slowing the free movement of goods. Dr B. R. Ambedkar repeatedly argued that the strength of India’s federal structure lies in a constitutional “partition of authority” that allowed the Centre to preserve national integrity while keeping states “co-equal” partners. The GST framework creates one unified tax market through a GST Council where states and the Centre decide together. Sardar Patel’s wider warning against “fragmentation of authority” also reflects here: he believed political integration would remain incomplete without economic unity. By replacing dozens of overlapping taxes with a single, jointly administered system, the 101st Amendment operationalised economic unity.

A Constitutional Shield for Backward-Class Rights

The 102nd Amendment of 2018 reflected the commitment to strengthening foundational institutions. It elevated the National Commission for the Backward Classes from a statutory body to a full constitutional institution. Baba saheb Ambedkar in particular, argued that bodies entrusted with safeguarding vulnerable groups must be “independent and secure,” insulated from the pressures of routine politics. The earlier National Commission of Backward Classes created by NCBC Act 1993 lacked this constitutional shield and depended on the government of the day for strength and continuity. By giving the Commission constitutional status, the 102nd Amendment placed backward-class protections on the same level as those for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, turning it into a constitutional guarantee.

Empowering Nari Shakti through Political empowerment

The 106th Amendment, popularly known as the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, marks one of the most significant constitutional shifts since Independence by reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women, something the Constituent Assembly’s women members demanded almost eighty years ago. Hansa Mehta and Amrit Kaur argued repeatedly that political democracy would remain incomplete if women were present only as voters and not as lawmakers. They saw representation as a matter of equality and dignity, the values placed at the heart of the Constitution. For decades, this aspiration remained unfulfilled. By finally giving women a guaranteed share of legislative power, the 106th Amendment established a foundation of India’s demographic and social transformation. It also fits within the broader thrust of the current government, which has positioned Nari Shakti at the centre of national development through financial inclusion, safety initiatives and leadership roles.

Alongside formal amendments, several major reforms since 2014 have strengthened the spirit of the constitution. These include:

● Abolition of Instant Triple Talaq (2019)

The ban on instant Triple Talaq strengthened the constitutional commitment to gender justice. The Constituent Assembly argued that equality before the law must apply ‘within every community’. Ending an unfair patriarchal form of divorce brought the lived reality of Muslim women closer to the equality and dignity promised in Articles 14 and 15.

● Aadhaar-linked DBT and Welfare Architecture

The expansion of Direct Benefit Transfers and Aadhaar-based delivery reflects that the modern state must be efficient, transparent, and capable of ensuring that public funds reach the people they are meant for.

● Abrogation of Article 370 (2019)

The reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir advanced the constitutional idea of uniform application of rights. The Constituent Assembly’s debates repeatedly emphasised that India’s unity would be secure only when all citizens enjoyed the same constitutional guarantees. Bringing J&K fully under the Constitution fulfilled that principle of equal rights and national integration.

● New Labour Codes

The four new Labour Codes bring together over 25 separate labour laws into one clear framework. For millions of workers who often struggled to even understand their rights, these codes widened access to constitutional protections. The Codes set uniform wage rules, extend social security to gig and platform workers, ensure safer workplaces, and cut the maze of compliance that burdens small industries. In the Constituent Assembly, it was repeatedly said that India’s political democracy would survive only if it rested on economic justice. The new Codes move in that direction by creating a transparent, predictable system. They strengthen the dignity principle under Article 21 and give effect to the Directive Principles on fair wages, humane conditions, and social security.

Looking back, the decade from 2014 to 2025 represents a phase where the Constitution was not merely referenced, but actively applied, strengthened, and expanded to meet the needs of a new India. It shows that the task of nation-building did not end in 1950. In the last ten years, it has gathered momentum under a government that treats constitutional reform as a responsibility. Strengthening the Constitution is ultimately strengthening India, and the past decade is a reminder that when political will aligns with constitutional vision, the Republic moves forward with confidence.

(Author is a renowned doctor, founder member of Hindu Shree Foundation and represents BJP in debate on News Channels)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared)