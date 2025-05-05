Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

"He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

PM Modi also conveyed greetings to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit scheduled in India later this year.

India Takes Tough Measures Against Pakistan Following Attack

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi described terrorism as the "biggest threat" to humanity and reiterated India’s resolve to take “firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

"We both agree that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I thanked President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their condolences on the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," Modi said after wide-ranging talks with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

"We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he added.

India has announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including a complete ban on imports, suspension of postal services, and denial of entry to Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.