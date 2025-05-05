Actor Ajaz Khan and Ullu app face serious allegations over reality show House Arrest, including a rape case and complaints of vulgar content. NCW and Maharashtra authorities have launched separate probes into the matter.

Amidst the growing controversy over the Ullu app’s reality show House Arrest, hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar stated that numerous women have lodged complaints about vulgar and inappropriate questions being asked of female contestants.

Chakankar said the commission has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), urging action. "We have received several complaints stating that contestants on the show are asked vulgar questions and made to perform objectionable acts. We’ve written to the DGP office, and a case has been registered," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Khan has been booked by Charkop Police in Mumbai after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape. According to her statement, Khan allegedly sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and a role in his web show. She claims Khan invited her to host House Arrest on the Ullu app, proposed to her during the shoot, and later promised marriage after converting to her religion. The assault allegedly took place at Khan’s residence.

Police have registered the case under Sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Separately, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. The NCW has summoned both Khan and Ullu app CEO Vibhu Agarwal to appear on May 9, following viral clips showing women allegedly being coerced into intimate acts on camera.

"NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent," the Commission said in a post on X.