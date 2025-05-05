Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

During a phone call between the two leaders, both Putin and Modi highlighted that the strong relationship between Russia and India remains steady and continues to grow, unaffected by 'external influence'.

Putin had also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

MEA said that Putin ‘expressed his heartfelt condolences for the victims and assured India of Russia’s unwavering support in the fight against terrorism. He emphasized the need for the perpetrators to be held accountable.’

Indian Army gets new Igla-S missiles from Russia

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has received new supplies of Russian-made Igla-S missiles. These are short-range air defence missiles used to protect against enemy fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

The new Igla-S missiles arrived a few weeks ago and are now being sent to frontline troops, especially along the western border with Pakistan. The purchase was made under emergency powers given to the armed forces by the Indian government. The contract is worth around Rs 260 crore.

The Indian Air Force has also signed a similar deal to get more of these infrared-guided missiles. These missiles are a key part of India’s short-range air defence system, known as VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence Systems).

In recent years, Indian armed forces have been using emergency and fast-track methods to quickly buy important equipment, especially spare parts and weapons needed during intense operations.

Along with the newly delivered Igla-S missiles, the Army has also issued a tender to buy 48 more launchers and around 90 additional missiles. There are also plans to buy newer types of VSHORADS that use laser beam guidance.

The Igla-S is a more advanced version of the Igla missile, which the Army has used since the 1990s. Some of the older missiles have also been upgraded by an Indian company.

Due to increased drone activity along the western border, especially by the Pakistan Army, India needs better ways to detect and destroy drones. The Army is already using a system called the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDD&IS). This system can detect, jam, and destroy drones from more than 8 kilometers away. It even has lasers that can burn and shoot down drones.

Recently, one of these systems brought down a Pakistan Army drone in the Jammu region near the 16 Corps area.

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also working on stronger laser weapons that can destroy large drones, cruise missiles, and even aircraft during conflicts.

In addition, the Army is planning to get portable radars that can quickly detect low-flying enemy aircraft and drones.