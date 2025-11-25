Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a roadmap to create 1 crore youth jobs by 2030, aiming to make Bihar a tech and industrial hub. The plan includes a 'New Age Economy' and reviving industries, with a high-level committee to oversee implementation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced an expansive employment and industrialisation roadmap for the state, asserting that the newly elected government has begun accelerated efforts to create large-scale jobs for one crore youth, expand technology-based industries, and establish Bihar as a major national and global economic hub.

Sharing a post on X, Bihar CM wrote, "Ensuring that more and more youth in the state get government jobs and employment has been our priority from the very beginning. Under Sapt Nishchay-2, between 2020-25, government jobs and employment have been provided to 50 lakh youth in the state. For the next 5 years (2025-30), we have set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth."

"Following the formation of the new government, we have swiftly begun work to promote industries in the state and create maximum employment opportunities. To accelerate the pace of development in a changing Bihar, the goal has been set to build a New Age Economy based on technology and service-oriented innovations in Bihar. To achieve this goal, suggestions will be sought from leading entrepreneurs connected to Bihar in this sector, and plans and policies will be formulated accordingly. At the same time, with the collaboration of key departments, renowned economists, and experts, a comprehensive action plan will be prepared to develop and establish Bihar as a 'Global Back-end Hub' and 'Global Workplace'," he wrote.

Ambitious Tech and Industrial Hub Plan

"The youth constitute a significant portion of Bihar's population. By channeling this effectively, Bihar can become the fastest-developing state in the country. Keeping in mind the large number of young human resources available in Bihar, the state will be developed as a new Technology Hub of Eastern India. For this, a Defense Corridor, Semiconductor Manufacturing Park, Global Capability Centers, Mega Tech City, and Fintech City will be established in Bihar, and a comprehensive action plan will be prepared to weave a network of industries, with schemes being implemented accordingly."

Reviving Industries and Modernising Cities

Kumar highlighted that the state government has already formulated a policy and action plan to set up new sugar mills and revive non-operational ones. Parallel efforts are underway to modernise and beautify major cities using advanced technologies.

"A policy and action plan have been formulated for establishing new sugar mills in the state and restarting the old closed sugar mills. Alongside this, preparations are underway to enhance and beautify all major cities in the state, utilizing new technologies to position the state at the forefront, for which the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission will be established," CM said.

High-Level Committee for Implementation

The Chief Minister further said that to prepare and execute action plans on all the outlined priorities, a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted.

"To prepare action plans on all the above points, a high-level committee has been constituted today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. This committee will handle the implementation and monitoring of plans related to promoting industries in the state and creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth," the post further read.

"As all of you know, industrialization in Bihar has gained momentum in the last few years. The newly elected government of Bihar is determined with double the resolve to establish large-scale industries in the state. For this, industrial corridors, high-quality infrastructure, high-quality power supply, water management, and skilled human resources are essential, all of which are now available in Bihar," Kumar wrote.

"For industrial development in the state and to provide jobs and employment to youth in the next 5 years, we have swiftly begun work, and whatever work we start, we complete it," he wrote.

Political Context and NDA Celebrations

This comes after the cabinet allocation, which followed the oath-taking ceremony, where Nitish Kumar returned as Bihar CM for the 10th time, with 26 NDA MLAs sworn in as ministers.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has convened a special dinner meeting to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) emphatic victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP to Celebrate Bihar Victory

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 26, at Nadda's official residence in the national capital.

During the gathering, Nadda will felicitate all BJP leaders who played a key role in the Bihar elections. The meeting aims to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen organisational preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

Leaders associated with the Bihar campaign will share their on-ground experiences and strategic insights, which are expected to be used in shaping future poll strategies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders who were actively involved in the Bihar poll effort are likely to be present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, making it a significant gathering for the ruling alliance. (ANI)

