The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7 to assess preparedness for civil defence in case of hostile attacks, according to Government of India sources.

The measures include activating air raid warning sirens, training civilians and students in self-protection, ensuring crash blackout readiness, early camouflaging of vital installations, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

The timing of the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive is significant. India has not conducted such comprehensive civil defence drills since 1971—the year it fought a full-scale war with Pakistan on both eastern and western fronts.

Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has activated a series of civil defence and military preparedness measures to assess the country’s defence readiness. The attack, which left 26 people dead—most of them tourists—has drawn strong domestic and international attention, prompting a sharp escalation in India’s posture.

According to sources, the government has directed the operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and the training of civilians, including students, in essential civil defence techniques to safeguard themselves during any potential hostile strike. These steps mark a significant shift toward improving grassroots-level resilience in the face of external threats.

In addition, the measures include the implementation of crash blackout protocols, early-stage camouflaging of vital installations, and the updation and rehearsal of evacuation plans. Together, these initiatives are aimed at enhancing India’s defensive infrastructure and civilian readiness for emergencies, especially under conditions of potential aerial or missile attacks.

The Centre’s directive is particularly notable given the historical context—it is the first time since 1971, the year India fought a two-front war with Pakistan, that such extensive civil defence drills are being undertaken.

According to Home Ministry sources, the following measures will be undertaken:

1. Operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens

This measure involves ensuring that air raid sirens—used to alert the public of incoming aerial threats or missile strikes—are functional, strategically located, and linked to early warning systems. Their operational readiness is vital for providing citizens with enough time to seek shelter in the event of a hostile airstrike. Testing these systems is a key indicator of how swiftly and efficiently the nation can respond to surprise attacks.

2. Training of Civilians, Students, etc., on Civil Defence Aspects

Civil defence training includes educating civilians, especially vulnerable groups like students, on how to act during emergencies such as bombings or missile attacks. This includes basic first aid, use of shelters, identifying warning signals, and safe evacuation procedures. Such training enhances community-level preparedness and resilience, and its implementation is a crucial metric in assessing India’s civilian defence infrastructure.

3. Provision of Crash Blackout Measures

Crash blackouts refer to the immediate shutdown of all visible lights in an area to prevent enemy aircraft from identifying and targeting key installations during night-time assaults. Ensuring that major cities and strategic locations have blackout protocols and infrastructure (like automatic light-cut systems) in place reflects India's readiness to operate under wartime conditions.

4. Provision for Early Camouflaging of Vital Plants/Installations

Camouflaging vital infrastructure such as power plants, military depots, and communication hubs reduces the chances of enemy detection during aerial or satellite surveillance. Early implementation of camouflage techniques—ranging from visual covers to electromagnetic signal suppression—signals proactive defensive planning and protects critical assets from precision strikes.

5. Updation of Evacuation Plan & Its Rehearsal

An up-to-date and rehearsed evacuation plan ensures that both civilians and government personnel can be safely relocated from high-risk zones in an organized manner. Periodic drills test the coordination between emergency services, local administration, and the armed forces, and are vital for identifying logistical gaps in real time.

These measures, taken together, reflect an intensified focus on internal defence preparedness and civil defence readiness. Their review and implementation come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The government's decision to test these systems indicates a serious reassessment of national security posture in response to potential threats from across the border, and a broader move to prepare both the military and civilian sectors for any escalation.

On Sunday, a 30-minute blackout rehearsal was carried out across the Ferozepur Cantonment area in Punjab, following directives issued by the Cantonment Board and the Station Commander. The exercise ran from 9:00 pm to 9:30 pm, during which all lights were switched off, and police enforced the blackout strictly. “If any vehicle was found with its lights on, they were immediately turned off. Police are fully alert, and personnel have been deployed at all major intersections,” said Gurjant Singh, Station House Officer at Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.

The Indian government has also granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the timing, targets, and method of response to the Pahalgam attack. Senior officials have underlined that those responsible for the attack will face severe consequences.

As part of its broader strategic response, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—an action intended to signal strong diplomatic displeasure with Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. In addition, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a notification imposing an immediate ban on all direct and indirect imports and transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, effectively freezing bilateral trade.

An all-party meeting was convened soon after the attack, where leaders across the political spectrum expressed unanimous support for decisive action against the perpetrators. In the Cabinet Committee on Security briefing held the next day, officials presented intelligence pointing to cross-border linkages in the terror plot. It was also noted that the Pahalgam attack appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and the region’s ongoing progress toward economic development and stability.

With civil defence protocols being tested, trade ties severed, and military options under review, India has made clear that it is prepared to respond across all domains—civilian, diplomatic, and military—to the Pahalgam terror attack.



-With ANI inputs