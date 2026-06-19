A leopard entered the staff hostel area of IIT Bombay and killed a dog in an attack captured on CCTV. The video has gone viral, leaving social media users shocked and raising concerns over safety on the campus. While some reacted with humour, others highlighted the increasing encounters between humans and wildlife in Mumbai.

Panic spread across the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai, Maharashtra after a leopard entered the staff hostel area and attacked a dog. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, with the footage now circulating widely on social media. The video shows the leopard entering the hostel premises before suddenly pouncing on the dog. Within moments, the animal dragged the dog away, leaving residents shocked by the rare wildlife sighting inside the campus.

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Video sparks online discussion

The CCTV clip quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions online. While many users expressed sadness over the dog's death, others were stunned that a leopard had managed to enter one of Mumbai's leading educational institutions.

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Several social media users posted humorous comments about the incident, while others pointed to the increasing number of encounters between humans and wild animals in areas close to forest habitats.

Concerns over campus safety

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of students, staff and residents living on the IIT Bombay campus. Many online users questioned how the leopard entered the premises and called for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Wildlife experts have often noted that leopards are known to move through green areas around Mumbai, particularly during the night, in search of food or safe passage.

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As the CCTV footage continues to gain attention, there has been no official statement confirming whether the leopard has been traced or if additional safety measures have been put in place.