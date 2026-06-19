A viral video showing a baby taking part in a body marbling activity at a festival has sparked widespread debate online. While some viewers described the colourful experience as harmless fun, many questioned the safety of exposing a baby's sensitive skin to paint and possible chemicals.

A video showing a baby taking part in a body marbling activity at a festival has gone viral, triggering a wave of debate across social media. The clip shows a smiling couple dipping the baby's lower body into a container filled with coloured paint to create a marbled design on the child's legs. While the adults in the video appear cheerful and the activity is presented as a fun festival experience, many viewers questioned whether it was safe for such a young child.

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Concerns over chemicals and hygiene

The viral clip prompted thousands of comments, with many users expressing concern about the possible effects of paint and other chemicals on a baby's delicate skin. Several questioned whether the materials used were safe for infants and whether the paint could cause irritation or allergic reactions.

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Others also raised hygiene concerns, wondering whether the paint mixture had been used by multiple people during the event. Some social media users argued that babies should not be exposed to unknown substances, especially during public activities.

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Others see it as harmless fun

Not everyone viewed the activity negatively. Some users described the body marbling experience as a colourful and creative festival attraction, saying it looked enjoyable for families. A few suggested that if non-toxic and skin-safe materials were used, the activity could be harmless.

However, even among those who found the artwork attractive, several said organisers should clearly explain the products being used and ensure strict hygiene standards.

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