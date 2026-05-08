A viral video from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh showed two bears fighting in the middle of the Thal-Didihat motorway, causing fear among local residents. The clip, recorded from inside a car, showed the animals wrestling for over a minute before one walked away downhill. Residents have demanded tighter forest surveillance and better safety measures.

A video showing two black bears fighting in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has gone viral on social media and raised safety concerns among local residents. The incident took place late at night on May 5 on the Thal-Didihat motorway. The video was recorded by a man sitting inside a car passing through the area.

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Bears seen fighting on the road

In the viral clip, the two bears can be seen wrestling with each other in the middle of the road for more than a minute. The animals blocked the route while struggling with one another. After the brief fight ended, one of the bears walked away from the road and disappeared downhill, while the second bear remained standing near the roadside.

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The sudden appearance of the wild animals on the road frightened many people in the area.

Residents demand stronger monitoring

Locals said the incident has created panic because many two-wheelers and vehicles continue travelling on the motorway during late-night hours.

Following the viral video, several residents demanded tighter security and better monitoring of animal movement along the route.

People living nearby have urged the forest department to increase surveillance in the area to avoid any dangerous encounters between wild animals and commuters.

Social media reacts to viral clip

The video quickly spread across social media platforms and received a large number of reactions from users.

Some people made jokes about the fight, while others expressed concern over the safety of travellers and the bears themselves.

One user commented that the person filming should not have interfered with the animals using high-beam lights. Another joked, “Beary bad. Shouldn’t fight. Peace out.”

Some viewers believed the bears were fighting for dominance or territory. A wildlife-related account called the incident a natural process that helps make future generations genetically stronger.

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Others pointed out that the animals appeared to be Himalayan black bears and not sloth bears commonly seen in some other parts of India.

A few users also tagged wildlife and government authorities, asking for better protection measures and monitoring in forest areas near roads.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing interaction between wildlife and humans in hilly regions where roads pass through forest zones.