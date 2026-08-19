YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on his party to aim for a massive victory in upcoming local body elections. He slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, alleging its failure on all fronts and a deteriorating law and order situation.

Blowing the election bugle for the ensuing local body elections, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that the Party should work with the aim of a massive victory, with the coalition government failing on all fronts and all sections of people feeling cheated and the law and order situation deteriorating drastically.

Addressing local body leaders and key activists from the Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency, he said the Party should prepare for the upcoming local body elections and work with victory as the sole objective. There is strong public resentment against the backstabbing coalition government, and no section of society is happy under Chandrababu Naidu's rule. The coalition would try to misuse the police to prevent this public anger from being reflected in the local body elections, but YSRCP leaders and cadre must be ready to face every challenge and fight with determination.

Deteriorating Law and Order

YS Jagan said YSRCP enjoys strong public support and will certainly win if leaders and workers remain connected with the people. He asked the cadre to work continuously among the public and prepare for the electoral battle at the grassroots level. He said law and order in the State has deteriorated drastically, with sand, soil and liquor mafias operating freely. He said systems have collapsed to such an extent that even police personnel are being caught while transporting ganja.

To divert public attention from such incidents, conspiracies are being created, he said. Referring to the Rajahmundry incident, YS Jagan said Dr Priyanka was brutally killed by repeatedly ramming her with a car, yet attempts were made to suppress the case and prevent it from coming out. He said the police and ruling party leaders are working hand in glove in such a dangerous manner.

'Government Betrayed Every Section'

YS Jagan said Chandrababu Naidu, the president of the backstabbing party and Chief Minister, has betrayed every section of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said not a single promise made before the elections has been fulfilled. Students, farmers, women, elderly people, employees, traders, and every other section are deeply unhappy, he said, adding that severe anti-incumbency sentiment has built up against the coalition government in just two years.

'Victory Will Belong to YSRCP'

At the same time, YS Jagan said public support for YSRCP is increasing day by day. People are comparing the five years of YSRCP governance with the present coalition government's rule, and this discussion is taking place in every household, he said.

YS Jagan said his padayatra will begin in another year, and elections will follow the year after that. Whenever elections are held, victory will belong to YSRCP, he asserted. He asked party leaders, local representatives and activists to remain constantly among the people, stand by them on every issue, and work with full commitment to ensure victory in the local body elections. (ANI)