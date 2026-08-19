In a unique protest, Khandwa's Leader of Opposition Mullu Rathore brought a man in a dog mask to a public hearing to highlight the stray dog issue. He claimed over 13,000 dog bites and alleged corruption in the city's sterilisation program.

Congress Leader's Unique Protest Over Stray Dog Menace

Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Mullu Rathore reached the Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) with a person wearing a dog mask to highlight the issue of stray dog attacks and alleged irregularities in the Corporation's canine sterilisation programme.

The Congress leader claimed that around 13,225 people have been bitten by dogs in Khandwa so far and alleged that despite the Municipal Corporation spending lakhs of rupees on controlling the stray dog population, their numbers have continued to increase.

"The people of Khandwa are very troubled, and dogs are targeting humans and animals as their prey day by day. So far, around 13,225 people have been bitten by dogs. Despite the Municipal Corporation spending lakhs of rupees, the number of dogs is not decreasing; rather, it is increasing which is causing a lot of trouble for pedestrians at night. Children are afraid to go to school. People have to ride their motorcycles with their feet raised because of the fear of dogs. There is an atmosphere of fear," Rathore told ANI.

Alleges Irregularities in Sterilisation Programme

He also alleged irregularities in the tender awarded for the dog sterilisation programme and said he brought the person wearing a dog mask to the Jan Sunwai to draw attention to the issue and demand action against those responsible.

"As part of our protest, we brought up the issue concerning the company that was awarded the tender (sterilisation). We received information that there was some irregularity in the company. Therefore, we submitted the application at the Jan Sunwai through a person dressed as a dog, so that action can be taken and strict action can be initiated against whoever is responsible in the Municipal Corporation," the Congress leader added.

Collector Terms Protest 'Inappropriate'

However, Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta termed the manner of the protest inappropriate and said such acts should not be carried out at the 'Jan Sunwai'. He added that the allegations would be examined, and action would be taken if any wrongdoing is found.

"During Jan Sunwai, a matter came to light regarding stray animals, particularly the cases of dog bites being reported to the Municipal Corporation. Prima facie, it appears that such publicity stunts are not appropriate. The reason is that the Jan Sunwai platform is a very serious platform where all district officials come together, and around 200 to 250 applications are received and addressed with due seriousness," Gupta said.

The Collector added that if someone did something like (referring to man wearing a dog mask) this merely for publicity, it was not appropriate. Such applications should be submitted through the normal procedure so that they can be properly addressed.

"As far as the merits of the matter are concerned, it will be investigated. If any wrongdoing is found, action will certainly be taken," the Collector said.

(ANI)