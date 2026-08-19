Monsoon Magic or Pure Physics? The Truth Behind Naneghat's Reverse Waterfall
Naneghat in Maharashtra offers a spectacular monsoon sight where falling water appears to rise into the air. The so-called reverse waterfall is created when powerful winds hit falling water, breaking it into spray and pushing droplets upwards.
Naneghat reverse waterfall: the monsoon spectacle where water appears to fly upwards
India’s monsoon can transform the Western Ghats into a world of mist, waterfalls and rushing streams. But at Naneghat in Maharashtra, the rain sometimes creates a sight that seems to turn the laws of nature upside down. Water that should be falling from a rocky cliff appears to rise into the air.
Known as the Naneghat reverse waterfall, the seasonal spectacle is one of the more unusual sights associated with Maharashtra’s monsoon landscape. It is not, however, a waterfall actually flowing uphill. The striking effect is created when powerful winds interact with falling rainwater and spray.
Where is Naneghat?
Naneghat is an ancient mountain pass near Junnar in Pune district, in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats. The pass historically connected the Konkan coast with the Deccan plateau and was an important route for traders. Today, it is also known for trekking, dramatic valley views and its monsoon scenery. Maharashtra Tourism describes Naneghat as a historic trade route and trekking destination.
The area becomes particularly lush during the rainy season, when streams and seasonal waterfalls appear across the surrounding hills.
Why does the waterfall appear to flow upwards?
The explanation is surprisingly simple.
During periods of heavy monsoon rain, strong winds can race through and around the mountain pass. When the upward-moving air meets water falling over an exposed cliff, it can break the stream into droplets and spray and push them back towards the rock face.
From a distance, this creates the remarkable impression that the waterfall is travelling upwards.
The water itself has not stopped obeying gravity. Gravity continues to pull it down, but the wind can exert enough force on the small droplets to carry them upwards or sideways before they reach the ground. In particularly strong conditions, the falling water becomes a fine mist, making the effect even more dramatic.
A phenomenon that depends on the weather
The reverse waterfall is not a permanent feature of Naneghat. It depends on the right combination of rainfall, water flow, wind strength and wind direction. This means visitors can trek to the area during the monsoon without necessarily seeing the water appear to rise.
The phenomenon is generally associated with the peak monsoon period, when the Western Ghats receive heavy rain and strong winds. Reports and local trekking guides particularly highlight July and August as favourable months, although the spectacle remains weather-dependent.
More than just a waterfall
Part of Naneghat’s appeal is that the reverse waterfall is only one element of the experience. The historic pass, ancient rock-cut features, inscriptions, rugged terrain and sweeping Western Ghats scenery give the trek a strong mix of history and nature.
For visitors, the best part may be that there is no trick behind the spectacle. What looks like a waterfall climbing towards the sky is simply rain, rock and powerful monsoon wind working together to produce one of Maharashtra’s most fascinating natural sights.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.