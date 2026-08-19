India’s monsoon can transform the Western Ghats into a world of mist, waterfalls and rushing streams. But at Naneghat in Maharashtra, the rain sometimes creates a sight that seems to turn the laws of nature upside down. Water that should be falling from a rocky cliff appears to rise into the air.

Known as the Naneghat reverse waterfall, the seasonal spectacle is one of the more unusual sights associated with Maharashtra’s monsoon landscape. It is not, however, a waterfall actually flowing uphill. The striking effect is created when powerful winds interact with falling rainwater and spray.