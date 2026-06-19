A woman in Chhattisgarh's Korea district was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by her estranged husband, who forcefully chopped off her hair and reportedly recorded the incident. The viral video sparked widespread outrage online. After the victim filed a complaint, police registered a case.

A disturbing incident from Chhattisgarh's Korea district has sparked widespread anger after a woman was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by her estranged husband, who also forcefully chopped off her hair. The accused is also alleged to have recorded a video of the incident, which later surfaced online and drew strong public criticism.

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Following a complaint by the victim, police registered a case and began an investigation into the assault.

Victim says husband lured her outside before attacking

According to police, the incident took place in Pandopara village, around 350 kilometres north of Raipur. The victim, 32-year-old Tara Bai, told investigators that she had been living separately from her husband, Jitendra Ghasia, for nearly a year after he allegedly abandoned her.

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The couple has been married for more than 15 years and has four children, who currently live with their father. Facing financial hardship, Tara Bai had been staying at the house of a person known to both families.

She alleged that her husband called her outside the house before abusing her with obscene language and threatening to kill her.

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Hair allegedly cut during assault

The woman told police that the argument soon turned violent. She alleged that Jitendra repeatedly punched and kicked her before taking out a pair of scissors and a blade to cut off her hair against her will.

The alleged assault was recorded on video, which later went viral on social media. The footage triggered widespread outrage, with many users demanding immediate legal action against the accused and stronger protection for women facing domestic violence.

Police begin investigation

Police said they acted soon after receiving the complaint and registered a criminal case against the accused. Officers are recording statements from eyewitnesses who were present during the incident and examining the viral video as part of the investigation.

According to officials, strict legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the probe.

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Case registered under BNS provisions

According to Indian Express report, the accused has been booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 85 for cruelty by a husband or his relatives, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 296 for obscene acts in public, and Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

The investigation is continuing, and police are expected to take further action after completing the collection of evidence and witness statements.

The incident highlights concerns about domestic violence and the importance of ensuring timely legal action in cases involving abuse and intimidation within families.