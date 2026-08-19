Candidates of the FMGE June 2026 exam are demanding transparency and the release of the official answer key from NBEMS. They await an update from a committee reviewing alleged irregularities, as the stipulated timeline for its report has passed.

Candidates appearing for the FMGE June 2026 examination have renewed demands for greater transparency in the evaluation process and the release of the official answer key and response sheets, as an update on the review initiated by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) remains awaited.

The demands come after NBEMS constituted an independent three-member committee to examine concerns raised by candidates over alleged irregularities and difficulties during the examination. Candidates have now said that the stipulated timeline for the committee's review has passed, but no update has been provided on its findings or progress.

Calls for Transparency and Fair Process

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Health Activist and Co-Convenor, IMA JDN J&K, said transparency in the evaluation process was essential for maintaining candidates' confidence in the examination system. "Transparency in the evaluation process is non-negotiable. The NBE should release the official answer key and the candidates' answer sheets so that the evaluation can be independently verified. This will strengthen confidence in the examination process," Khan said.

He also raised concerns over facilities at some examination centres, particularly the impact of extreme heat and inadequate basic amenities on candidates appearing for the high-stakes national examination. "Candidates deserve a fair, transparent and accountable examination process. The concerns raised by FMGE candidates should be addressed and appropriate steps should be taken to ensure confidence in the examination system," he said.

Student Associations Raise Concerns

The issue was raised again by a delegation of the All India Medical Students' Association - Foreign Medical Students' Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), which met officials of the NBE on August 18. The delegation sought clarity on concerns related to video-based questions, technical difficulties, the difficulty level of the examination and compensation marks for affected candidates. According to the association, NBEMS heard the concerns and informed the delegation that it required another 24 hours to examine and discuss the issues.

Comprehensive List of Demands

Candidates have also flagged poor examination-centre facilities, a perceived sudden increase in examination difficulty, high examination fees and the requirement to provide previous FMGE roll numbers. Their demands include an independent inquiry, publication of the official answer key and response sheets, a review of video-based questions, improved examination infrastructure, a review of examination fees and appropriate compensation, including a reduction in the qualifying cut-off for affected June 2026 candidates.

Background and Next Steps

The FMGE June 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode on June 28, with results declared on July 7. The screening examination is conducted twice a year for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India.

The candidates had earlier protested at Jantar Mantar on August 3, following which NBEMS agreed to constitute the independent committee and release the answer key after completion of the review. Candidates are now awaiting a formal update on the committee's findings and the next steps. (ANI)