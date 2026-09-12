Indian resident Shree Shukla advises people from India against moving to Dubai for a job unless the salary is at least AED 5,000 to 6,000 per month. She warns that converting the salary to Indian rupees is misleading due to the city's high cost of living.

Dubai is frequently thought of as a location where individuals may make good money and have better lives. However, a wage that appears substantial when converted to rupees could not go very far in the city for Indians who intend to go there for employment. Before taking a job in Dubai, people should consider their actual expenditure, according to Indian resident Shree Shukla. She advised anyone making less than AED 5,000 to AED 6,000 (about 1.30 lakh to 1.50 lakh) per month to consider their options thoroughly before moving.

“If you are from India, do not come to Dubai until and unless your company is ready to pay you 5,000 to 6,000 dirham per month. Yes, because Dubai is very expensive. Some people are thinking that 3,000 dirham salary means 70 to 80,000, it’s more than enough. So, do not convert the money from dirham to Indian rupees because it will not work. You need to live in Dubai, you need to work in Dubai, and you need to spend money in Dubai in dirham," she said.

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According to Shukla, people shouldn't base their decision to accept a Dubai job just on the salary's conversion to Indian rupees. The location where the money will be spent must take the cost of living into account. She also made the point that the lifestyle depicted online could not accurately reflect daily costs.

Shukla also spoke about people who receive offers between AED 3,000 and AED 4,000. Instead of looking only at the salary figure, she said they should first work out their expected monthly expenses.

Internet Reacts

Several users agreed with Shukla’s point and said people should understand the cost of living before moving abroad.

A user wrote, “Dubai is definitely expensive." Another said, “This is actually useful advice." A person commented, “Proper planning is so important." Another user added, “Always calculate before moving abroad."